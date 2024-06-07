Young Flores makes waves

Jairo Flores showcased his talent with impressive victories to kick off his campaign in the boys’ 16U division, signaling his readiness to compete at a higher level in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships in Sucat, Parañaque Thursday.

Despite being unranked, the 12-year-old Flores, who recently clinched the boys’ singles title at the Cordillera Administrative Regional Athletic Association meet in Kalinga, Apayao, defeated Wimbly Peraja 4-1, 4-2. He followed this up with another commanding performance, dominating No. 11 Kenji Kue, 4-1, 4-0, securing his spot in the third round of the tournament at the Olivarez Sports Center and Parañaque courts in Sucat.

Hailing from Tabuk City, Kalinga, Flores is known for his exceptional skills and well-rounded game at his young age. He views this Group 1 tournament as crucial preparation for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in Cebu next month.

But Flores faces a tough challenge in the next round against No. 6 Anthony Cosca, who advanced after drubbing Dean Palaroan 4-2, 5-3 following an initial bye in the tournament that attracted a record 416 participants across nine age groups.

The tennis festival spans two weeks, featuring the Open men’s singles and doubles from 8 to 16 June. Additionally, the Legends men’s doubles, including the 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s divisions, along with women’s doubles for the 35s and 45s age categories, also got underway Friday until Sunday with the second part scheduled from 14 to 16 June at the OSC.

Qualifying rounds for the men’s singles Open, meanwhile, will be held tomorrow.