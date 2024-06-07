Waste recovery facility launched

A waste recovery and recycling campaign has been launched across the metropolis through the partnership between Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI), the local bottler of the global beverage brand, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

This partnership merges CCBPI’s “Tapon to Ipon: Basta Klaro, Panalo! Program” with MMDA’s Mobile Material Recovery Facility (MMRF) project, dubbed “Recyclable Mo, Palit Grocery Ko.”

During a four-month pilot period, community members can exchange various recyclable materials for commodities or grocery items.

MMDA’s MMRF program now serves as a collection channel for used clear PET bottles of any brand, as well as Coca-Cola returnable glass bottles and crates, which are equivalent to points that participants can exchange for Coca-Cola products.

Bringing communities together to foster strong collective action, the partnership is also launching the Tapon to Ipon: Barangay Contest in over 20 pilot areas.

This contest will recognize the top three barangays that collect the highest volume of clear PET bottles, Coca-Cola glass bottles, and crates. The winning barangays will receive prizes to fund and develop their sustainability initiatives, with a focus on waste recovery and recycling.

“Our partnership with MMDA enables us to reach more barangays and households, as our ultimate goal is to leave a lasting positive impact on the solid waste management systems currently available to communities,” said lawyer Juan Lorenzo Tañada, vice president for corporate and regulatory affairs of CCBPI.

“This collaboration is a first for CCBPI, and we are truly grateful and excited to be working with MMDA, with whom we share common goals for sustainability, proper waste management, and creating a circular economy,” Tañada said.