Wanted man intercepted at NAIA

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) announced the arrest of a 62-year-old male passenger at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Wednesday evening.

According to the PNP-AVSEGROUP, the man was apprehended by a joint team from NAIA Police Station 3 and Villamor Sub-Station 9 Police Station during routine inspections at the Immigration Departure Area.

Authorities discovered that the passenger had a pending warrant of arrest for misuse of public property (Criminal Case No. 21866) issued in 1995 by Sandiganbayan First Division presiding Judge Hon. Francis E. Garchitorena. The warrant reportedly carries a recommended bail of P20,000.

The arrested individual was informed of his rights and is currently detained at Pasay City’s Sub-Station 9 Police Station for processing.