Valenzuela warehouse shut down

The local government of Valenzuela announced on Friday that it has ordered close a warehouse in Barangay Bignay over several violations.

Valenzuela Mayor Wes Gatchalian said that he has issued the closure order with the recommending approval of the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) last 6 June 2024.

During their inspection and investigation, BPLO uncovered that STR Power Equipment Corporation – one of three companies renting the property in the warehouse compound – is operating without the necessary Mayor’s/Business Permit required to function as a warehouse. As a result of these violations, an immediate closure order was issued to STR Power Equipment Corporation, through Executive Order 2024-073, Series of 2024.

This significant discovery during the inspection of BPLO arose from the investigation into the display of a foreign flag in the vicinity, which is a violation of Section 34 (h) of Republic Act No. 8491, also known as the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

The BPLO is still in the process of confirming which of the companies in the warehouse compound was responsible for raising the foreign flag.