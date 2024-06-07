Unparalleled urban lifestyle

The Ascott Limited invites guests to a new level of urban lifestyle experience at its newest Citadines property in Quezon City.

Situated in the heart of the thriving business district, Citadines Roces Quezon City is an ideal location for those who want easy access to the vibrant and dynamic city essence that is stress-free and comfortable.

Thea Peregrino, Citadines Roces Quezon City’s assistant residence manager, expressed her optimism about the latest development being the “epitome of city living.”

“We are excited to introduce Citadines Roces Quezon City as the epitome of city living. With our prime location and exceptional amenities, we aim to provide our guests with a truly immersive experience in the heart of Quezon City. Our mission is to create a vibrant and dynamic environment where guests can feel at home while enjoying everything this bustling city offers,” she said.

The property sets a precedent for new and upcoming developments in the city, providing exceptional facilities and services, premium amenities that cater to everyone’s growing demands and needs and a hospitality experience like no other.

One of the upscale accommodations and event facilities that it boasts is its exceptional banquet areas which are carefully designed to accommodate many guests. It can also be the venue for parties, intimate events and social gatherings.

The development distinguishes itself by including banquet facilities in its accommodation packages, ensuring comfort and convenience for event hosts and guests. This kind of setup allows event organizers to seamlessly manage and coordinate all aspects of an event in a single location. In return, guests save more time and energy as they enjoy the added convenience of organizing and attending events.

Moreover, Citadines Roces Quezon City showcases a variety of curated and well-designed apartments, each spacious and thoughtfully furnished with modern amenities. It also offers many facilities that tenants can enjoy, including a fitness center, swimming pool, residents’ lounge and more.

Finally, this property is accessible to business districts, entertainment hubs, dining areas and key establishments such as schools, hospitals and more.

Citadines Roces Quezon City elevates city living through premium and elevated facilities that accommodate diverse guests as they create a work-life balance. Whether one opts for a short-term stay or a long-term visit, the property will provide a true home away from home that perfectly encapsulates the essence of a modern city living.