Tondo celebrates Italian Republic Day

The Embassy of Italy in Manila, in partnership with the Canossa-Tondo Children’s Foundation (CTCFI), culminated its “The Embassy of Italy Meets the Youth of Tondo” festival on 1 June 2024, with a grand finale at the San Pablo Apostol Parish SPA Multi-Purpose Court in Tondo.

The event, which coincided with the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic — observed on 2 June — featured a talent show showcasing the talents of young beneficiaries from the CTCFI.

Festivities kicked off with a video message thanking the festival’s sponsors, followed by the invocation and the playing of the national anthems of the Philippines and Italy.