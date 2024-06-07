There will be help

Sweden joins the rest of the civil and just world in calling out China’s repeated dangerous maneuvers in the West Philippine Sea against Filipino vessels, as it preserves its shared values of peace and freedom by building stronger defense ties with like-minded countries such as the Philippines.

“I express my deep concern... as these acts put human lives at risk. They undermine regional stability and international law and threatens the security in the region and beyond. These are not only a threat to the Philippines but a threat to our common global security,” Defense Minister Pal Jonson said in his address to the celebration of the Swedish National Day in Manila on Thursday.

Sweden, according to Jonson, stands firmly behind the call of the European Union and others for restraint and full respect of international law to ensure peaceful resolution of differences and a reduction of tensions in the region.

“Peace and security have, indeed, for a long time been a priority area in the Swedish-Philippine relations. Sweden, for many years, has been supporting the Bangsamoro Peace Process. Our two countries are cooperating extensively on matters such as promoting the UN Charter, the rules-based international order and the respect for international law, including UNCLOS.”

Freedom of navigation is a core interest for Sweden, the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific regions more inter-linked than ever before, the country is hedging its engagement on the Indo-Pacific to enhance peaceful and productive dialogue.

In this context, Jonson said, a strong partnership with the Philippines is of paramount importance.

“As a trade and innovation-driven economy, Sweden is reliant on the excellence and constant development of its industry, and on good trading relations with partners around the world. Therefore, safe sea lines of communication and freedom of navigation are core security interest to us.”

Recently, Sweden has become a full-fledged member of NATO, and, just as the Philippines, has been deepening its bilateral defense relations with the US.

As an expression of engagement, Sweden and the Philippines has a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation. Recently, the two parties signed an implementing arrangement for defense acquisition.

‘The Quad Helix Model’

For 77 years, the Swedish and Philippine relationship, aside from defense, has been marked by friendly exchanges and fruitful cooperation particularly in the sectors of trade, maritime cooperation, energy, smart and green solutions, science and technology, education and cultural exchanges

There are approximately 40 Swedish companies in the Philippines, among them H&M, Volvo, IKEA, ABB, Nasdaq, BDO and Transcom.

IKEA’s business in Manila is the largest in the world.

This is possible through the “quadruple helix model,” which involves collaboration with the Philippine Government, Swedish and Filipino private sector, international development institutions and other expert communities such as academia, as well as the inclusion of civil society.

Sweden is keen to continue these collaborations, especially in security and defense, sustainable and responsible mining, and healthcare with companies such as Saab, Volvo Trucks and Construction Equipment, Sandvik, Ericsson Telecoms and Astra Zeneca.

“The Philippines is a strategic partner for Sweden, because of its economic growth prospects and its commitment to the rule of law. We support the Philippine Development Plan with the vision to improve the country’s economy and provide jobs to Filipinos,” says Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg.

Sweden’s commitment to the long-term partnership with the Philippines has been attested by the recent high-level visits, including Minister of Trade Johan Forssel last year, state secretary for foreign affairs Jan Knutsson, leading industrialist and banker Marcus Wallenberg early this year, and Jonson.

Since 1983, Sweden has celebrated its national day on the 6 June, the day on which Gustav Vasa was elected king in 1523, which laid the foundation of Sweden as a unified nation state, and on which a new, landmark constitution was adopted in 1809.