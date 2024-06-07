The Juans and ALAMAT collab for ‘Gupit’

Following their heart-winning track “Pwede ba kitang ligawan?” and emotion-stirring “Napagod Na,” The Juans are back with a bang. This time, they’re teaming up with the much talked-about P-pop group, ALAMAT, to release a distinctive heartbreak anthem called “Gupit.” This powerful song promises to delve into the complexities of moving on and the courage required to do so.

Written by The Juans’ member Chael Adriano, “Gupit” is more than just a heartbreak song; it’s an anthem of emotional courage.

“Heartbreak song siya pero it comes from a different perspective. ‘Gupit’ shows the facade of saying ‘Ito na yung bagong ako,’ but often it’s just a way to mask the true feelings (It’s a heartbreak song from another angle, like having a haircut is having a new you),” Chael explains.

The title symbolizes cutting ties and attempting to move forward, a sentiment that a lot can relate to, especially those struggling to let go of the past while seeking to rediscover themselves.

The idea for this long-awaited collaboration sparked a year ago when The Juans and

Alamat shared the stage, leaving Filipino fans in awe of their raw talent. This dream collaboration, which has been eagerly anticipated, is finally becoming a reality this year.

They are blending their unique sounds to create a song that captures the experience of dealing with lost love and finding the courage to embrace change.

Alamat rapper Alas emphasizes the song’s message of new beginnings.

“We want to remind everyone that every end brings a new beginning, even though it can sometimes be hard to understand kasi hindi mo alam kung saan magsisimula. We want to hug our fans through this song, letting them know na hindi sila nag-iisa (There are times you don’t know where to start, and we want them to know they’re not alone).”

The anticipation for “Gupit” is reaching a fever pitch. The Juans leader Carl Guevarra shares

“Our fans can expect a song kung saan makaka-relate sila. Apart from the message, we also want to show a different side of us-showing them fresh perspectives, new concepts, styles, techniques, and ideas as we collaborate with other artists (It’s a very relateable song, a new take and a fresh idea from us).”

ALAMAT leader Mo expresses the group’s excitement: “We’re so excited about this collaboration because it symbolizes brotherhood and shared experiences. With ‘Gupit, we want to show the importance of having support to overcome difficult times, letting go, and finding strength within.”

Watch out for “Gupit” on Spotify and let this powerful song guide you through your story of moving on.