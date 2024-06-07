Take 5: Bitagcol takes it further

In five years, Bitagcol as both designer and artist has created a patriotic trademark and distinct point of view in Philippine fashion with her signature digital prints on satin silk echoing local culture and traditions.

Her scarves have now transcended into boxy shirts, aprons, terno tops, skirts, malong pants and sweaters. And now a showroom in the heart of Poblacion Makati which houses all her coveted creations. She says, “It was Tito Rhett (Eala) who really encouraged me to take the leap. I think it’s in moments like these that angels speak to me and guide me through those who are around me.”

On her fifth year in design, Bitagcol launches a collective using piña fabric as the canvas. Eight barongs photo prints by the artist leave hints of the traditional national dress on piña shirts — another compelling pièce de résistance and great addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Bitagcol’s images are raw with a fresh point of view — this is her storytelling.

The fashion icon shares: “I wanted to sell my photographs, but on a different medium. So, I thought I would translate them into wearable art pieces that are functional.”