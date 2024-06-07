Take 5: Bitagcol takes it further

Designer Jo Ann Bitagcol celebrates five years of purpose and intentional design. What started from images she took of the vintage garments and accessories translated onto silk scarves is now a range of ready-to-wear pieces for men and women.
In five years, Bitagcol as both designer and artist has created a patriotic trademark and distinct point of view in Philippine fashion with her signature digital prints on satin silk echoing local culture and traditions.
Her scarves have now transcended into boxy shirts, aprons, terno tops, skirts, malong pants and sweaters. And now a showroom in the heart of Poblacion Makati which houses all her coveted creations. She says, “It was Tito Rhett (Eala) who really encouraged me to take the leap. I think it’s in moments like these that angels speak to me and guide me through those who are around me.”
On her fifth year in design, Bitagcol launches a collective using piña fabric as the canvas. Eight barongs photo prints by the artist leave hints of the traditional national dress on piña shirts — another compelling pièce de résistance and great addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Bitagcol’s images are raw with a fresh point of view — this is her storytelling.
The fashion icon shares: “I wanted to sell my photographs, but on a different medium. So, I thought I would translate them into wearable art pieces that are functional.”
Today the success of the artist’s made-to-order masterpieces is a result of a modest attitude with the right altitude. Despite the undeniable achievements, Bitagcol keeps herself grounded and always in a state of gratitude.
NEW. NOW. NEXT. asks the artist five things that people still don’t know.
DAILY TRIBUNE (DT): How does it feel to be five years old with the brand?
Jo-Ann Bitagcol (JB): Happy and grateful. It was unexpected that it would last this long especially with the pandemic. We started in between pandemic time, and I thought it would stop with scarves. I didn’t think it would evolve to a clothing brand.
Without these five names, there wouldn’t be Bitagcol, the brand.
Rhett Eala, Gino Gonzales, Joey Samson, Bianca Salonga and this author.
DT: Challenges you went through during the last five years?
JB: Pandemic, self-doubts, finances, manpower, reception from the market.
DT: What are five words that you would consider as learning or going through the process?
JB: Gratitude, openness, limitless, trust, time.
DT: Future plans?
JB: Expansion by means of production, usage of different medium, more collaborations, create art, go international.