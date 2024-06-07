Sta. Lucia breaks ground Nasugbu’s El Sitio Nativo

Property developer Sta. Lucia Land Inc. on Saturday unveiled its newest property, El Sitio Nativo in Nasugbu, Batangas, an idyllic escape just less than a hundred kilometers south of Manila.

Situated in the Nasugbu tourism zone by the coast of Batangas, El Sitio Nativo offers an exclusive living community with only 92 lots to offer.

Nasugbu Mayor Antonio Jose Barcelon; Sta. Lucia Land Inc. director and treasurer Mariza Santos-Tan; Katya Angara; Gloria Angara; and Sta. Lucia Land Inc. president Exequiel Robles led the groundbreaking ceremony.

El Sitio Nativo is also located approximately 87.3 kilometers away from Makati City.

With the nearing completion of the Southern Luzon Expressway (SLEX) connected infrastructure, namely, the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) and the Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEX), it is said that travel time to El Sitio Nativo is expected to be reduced.

The subdivision will feature a community clubhouse, swimming pool, health and fitness center, children’s playground, picnic grounds, veranda, function hall and a chapel, among others.

A mix of Filipino-Malay-Polynesian-Pacific inspired the design of El Sitio Nativo, the landscape and architecture of the place give a unique feel rarely seen in other exclusive communities.

El Sitio Nativo boasts an exquisitely designed house that will feature vibrant terracotta tiles and colorful facades reminiscent of the colonial past.

Smart home innovations have also been integrated into the community.

“It’s an ideal investment for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of city living yet cannot afford to give up modern conveniences,” Robles said.

The total land area of the property is 176,395 square meters with 59,189 square meters dedicated to housing.

The remaining land area will be used to develop more roads, excluded areas, open areas and a buffer zone.

“El Sitio Nativo will allow future residents to create beautiful stories about their home and their loved ones. It will serve as a blank canvas where strokes of great memories and unmatched experiences will be created,” Robles stated.

Robles added that the homes of El Sitio Nativo will serve as a testament to a great life that residents have yet to experience.