So far, so near

The Department of Foreign Affairs recently celebrated the enduring friendship and partnership between the Philippines and African countries.

Apropos of the 61st anniversary of the African Union, an event was held in collaboration with the diplomatic missions of six African countries in Manila: Angola, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa.

The gathering featured booths showcasing each participating embassies’ culture and cuisine.

Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo outlined the DFA’s new policy direction on a renewed focus on Africa, including key initiatives in the bilateral and multilateral front.

“The Philippines and Africa share not only common challenges but also a shared vision for progress and prosperity. Despite the geographical distance that separates us, our nations are united by a spirit of resilience, innovation, and a commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.”

Ambassador Mohammed Rida El Fassi of Morocco: “We can clearly see the outreach policy of the current administration and the ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with African countries at both the bilateral and multilateral levels.”

Several honorary consuls of African countries also took part in the event.

The Philippines maintains six embassies in the African continent: Abuja in Nigeria, Cairo in Egypt, Nairobi in Kenya, Pretoria in South Africa, Rabat in Morocco and Tripoli in Libya.

The Philippine Embassy in Lisbon concurrently covers four countries in Africa.