SM’s Hans Sy honored with Tambuli Lifetime Achievement Award
SM’s Hans Sy honored with Tambuli Lifetime Achievement Award for exemplary
philanthropy and leadership. SM Prime Holdings Chairman of the Executive Committee, Hans
Sy (center), receives the prestigious Tambuli Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards. Mr. Sy's unwavering dedication to philanthropy, environmental
advocacy, and corporate leadership has left an indelible mark on society, inspiring positive change and empowerment across the Philippines and beyond.(Contributed Photo)
SM lauded at 2024 Tambuli Awards for sustainable stewardship with Rainwater Project
award. SM Supermalls' innovative Rainwater Project by SM Cares takes home a Bronze Award
in the Care for the Environment category at the prestigious 2024 Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards.
This award acknowledges SM's leadership in sustainability as the project transforms rainwater
into safe drinking water, promoting water conservation and environmental stewardship. SM
Supermalls’ President Steven Tan (center) and SM Cares Program Director for the Environment Liza Silerio (second from right) proudly accept the recognition.
