SM’s Hans Sy honored with Tambuli Lifetime Achievement Award

SM lauded at 2024 Tambuli Awards for sustainable stewardship with Rainwater Project award. SM Supermalls' innovative Rainwater Project by SM Cares takes home a Bronze Award in the Care for the Environment category at the prestigious 2024 Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards. This award acknowledges SM's leadership in sustainability as the project transforms rainwater into safe drinking water, promoting water conservation and environmental stewardship. SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan (center) and SM Cares Program Director for the Environment Liza Silerio (second from right) proudly accept the recognition.