SM Scholarship: A fighting chance to start anew

For those who have been in the shadows of hardships, a chance—a single spark—could be enough to illuminate the path to a brighter future.

For thousands of deserving students from vulnerable communities, like Fritz Mendez, the SM Foundation Scholarship Program is exactly that–a spark that ignited his will to live for a better tomorrow.

Fritz's journey to where he is today is anything but straightforward. Living in a vulnerable community, survival was the only thing he could think of.

His mother was forced to leave her job as a domestic helper due to the war in Lebanon. This and several other familial problems forced him to stop attending school, feeling that escaping poverty was an impossible dream.

“When you live in our community, it seems expected of you not to go to college or have a degree because poverty is very rampant. I, however, had a dream inside me to show to my community and family that I can have a college degree,” he said. “Having an opportunity to fulfill that dream through the SM Scholarship is indeed a blessing I prayed for. I took all the courage to apply and the SM Foundation gave me a shot.”

Achieving the once-impossible dream