SC presses justice for the marginalized

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo cited the need to provide comprehensive and effective access to justice for underrepresented, indigent and marginalized communities.

The Supreme Court head pressed justice for all during the final regional consultation for the Unified Legal Aid Service (ULAS) held in Iloilo City recently.

He explained that under ULAS, whose rules are being finalized, it would be the duty of every lawyer to help improve and strengthen the country’s justice system.

The ULAS Rules intend to consolidate the efforts of lawyers in registered organizations in providing legal resources to those most in need.

Gesmundo highlighted that the proposed rules would allow the said organizations to track and aggregate the hours contributed by their lawyers.

Likewise, keeping track of the lawyers and the cases they handle would ensure that the most suitable professionals are assigned to beneficiaries.

During the consultations, key concerns were raised regarding the determination, calculation, and monitoring of the actual hours served under the ULAS framework.

Participants sought clarity on these aspects, especially in light of previous legal aid initiatives that promoted pro bono services.

Gesmundo also stressed the necessity of implementing safeguards to prevent unfair practices and abuses in the aggregation of creditable hours.

Additionally, he proposed that the Supreme Court should consider offering further incentives for lawyers who fulfill their legal aid obligations.

Gesmundo acknowledged the support of the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and The Asia Foundation in the ULAS initiative.