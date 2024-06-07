Rise of skyscrapers in the Metro

As the demand for modern living spaces rises, so do some city dwellers’ preferences for skyscrapers or high-rise developments.

Vista Land has invested in such properties with its four condominiums in Makati City and Mandaluyong City that offer convenience and accessibility between different central business districts (CBDs).

Situated along Chino Roces Avenue, the Laureano di Trevi Towers is a three-tower condominium that offers prestige work-life balance, given its accessibility to different leisure activities.

The Salcedo Square, meanwhile, is a 30-storey building along L.P Leviste Street. The condominium is located behind significant company buildings in the Salcedo area. It allows convenient access to the district’s bevy of establishments and attractions, complementing the fast-paced lifestyle of urban dwellers.

Back in the 1960s, Makati City was one of the first cities in Metro Manila to build a series of buildings, thus becoming a center of commerce.

A few kilometers away is another business district capped off by developments of huge shopping malls and opulent restaurants. The city is also home to Vista Land’s two condominiums, The Currency and The Spectrum.

Located in the heart of Ortigas business district, The Currency and The Spectrum show off prestigious city lifestyles, where every need and desire of its residents are met. There are shared spaces such as work and study rooms, gyms, and swimming pools. Both are also near The Podium and EDSA Shangri-La Plaza.