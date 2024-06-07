Residential mid-rise building tops off in Pasig

Amaia Steps Pasig recently held the topping off ceremony of the Clara Building, its fourth residential mid-rise in the heart of Pasig City.

The topping off is a traditional milestone in the construction industry when the final structural beam is raised into place, completing the building’s frame.

Amaia Steps Pasig — all 464 units of it and amenities — may now be fully appreciated by investors seeking to moving into their dream abodes.

Located in the bustling neighborhood of Eusebio Street in Barangay Miguel, Pasig City, the strikingly designed residential condominium touts a strategic location that blends urban convenience with suburban tranquility. It has easy access to major roads and highways, established schools, hospitals and commercial centers.

Likewise, the development is less than six kilometers away from Ortigas Central Business District, and just four kilometers from C5 Road.

Envisioned for the passion-driven generation, such as ambitious young professionals and students, enterprising individuals and starting families, this four-hectare modern mid-rise residential project is also within a brief drive and commute to various government offices and hospitals.

Offering both accessibility and a serene retreat, Amaia Steps Pasig features retail spaces right at homeowners’ doorsteps, placing everyday essentials within reach. One can grab a quick bite or run important errands just steps away from their homes.

Functional amenities include a swimming pool, a basketball court, a playground, a multi-purpose hall and landscaped gardens.

The Clara Building, the final structure in the Amaia Steps Pasig project, offers a variety of cozy unit options, including Studio, Deluxe and Premier units, with sizes ranging from 23 to 42 square meters.