QC boosts air monitoring sensors

The local government of Quezon City revealed on Thursday that it has installed 20 additional air quality sensors — bringing the total to 40 — to solidify its position as the city with the most extensive air quality monitoring network in the Philippines.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the network includes one reference station and 40 non-reference sensors strategically placed in schools, along roadsides, near hospitals and churches, and across industrial, commercial and residential areas.

These sensors measure pollutants like particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5), emitted by vehicles and industrial facilities, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.

“This network equips us with real-time air quality data to make informed decisions that uphold clean air standards and protect the health of Quezon City residents,” Belmonte said.

The data will be used to develop policies and implement projects under the city’s Air Quality Management Plan, a commitment under the C40 Clean Air Cities program.

“We are actively pursuing measures to meet stricter World Health Organization air quality guidelines,” Belmonte said. “These efforts involve evidence-based policies and projects aimed at achieving even better air quality for our citizens.”

The city publishes its Air Quality Index (AQI) with health advisories every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on its official social media accounts, website, and the Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department (CCESD) Facebook page.

Belmonte added the city plans to add two more reference stations to further strengthen the network.

Previously, a “Call for QC Advocates for Cleaner Air” campaign was launched to encourage residents to report activities that contribute to poor air quality. A reporting system involving CCESD, the Traffic and Transport Management Department, and barangays ensures timely monitoring and investigation of unusual sensor readings.