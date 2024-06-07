PLDT underlines diversity actions

Telecom giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) reiterated their commitment to uphold diversity, equity, inclusion and human rights in the workplace, as the world celebrates Pride Month this June.

“As advocates of inclusion in the workplace, PLDT said it continues to embrace employees’ uniqueness and diverse backgrounds by providing them with a safe and engaging space.

“As an equal opportunity employer, we recognize that diversity is a positive driver of competitiveness. We acknowledge that an inclusive culture — where our employees’ inimitable qualities, skills, and differences are respected — encourages innovation and ultimately helps contribute to building a better community for us all,” said Gina P. Ordoñez, chief people officer at PLDT and Smart.

As part of the group-wide campaign “Every Color, Every You” for Pride Month, PLDT and Smart will engage the workforce in conversations all throughout June on topics that can help them become better allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. Also, on 22 June, PLDT and Smart will again support the Pride March in Quezon City with a contingent of LGBTIA+ employees and allies.

Rights protector

As a member-signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the PLDT group has established a Diversity and Inclusion Policy that embraces diversity and strives to foster an inclusive culture in the workplace.

More importantly, PLDT and Smart have adopted a Human Rights Policy to formalize PLDT and Smart’s decades-long commitment to support internationally recognized human rights principles and ensure that business operations uphold human rights throughout the organization. This policy also sets out the companies’ expectations that suppliers, partners, contractors, and other relevant stakeholders, agents and representatives to observe and uphold the same standards and principles in the said policy.