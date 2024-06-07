Pineda comes to farmers’ rescue

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda has taken proactive measures to alleviate the challenges faced by farmers grappling with the adverse impacts of El Niño. He has led the charge in forging a pivotal agreement with 20 irrigators’ associations.

The signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for financial assistance unfolded at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall on 4 June, marking a significant stride toward bolstering the agricultural sector in the region.

In response to distress signals received from 27 associations seeking aid due to the impacts of El Niño, Governor Pineda commended the proactive stance of these leaders while acknowledging the diverse needs of the province’s barangays.

Responding to the urgency, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), under Gov. Delta’s guidance, swiftly greenlit Resolutions Nos. 3 and 7-2024.

These resolutions allocated P40 million for a comprehensive aid package encompassing agricultural, water, and irrigation equipment, supplies, fuel, materials, subsidies, and other forms of support for farmers, fishermen, poultry owners, and vulnerable sectors affected by El Niño.

Out of the 27 associations, 20 met stringent criteria, positioning them as primary beneficiaries of the much-needed assistance.

The MoA, symbolizing solidarity and shared dedication, was signed by Governor Delta and each association leader in the presence of board member Jun Canlas, provincial agriculturist Jimmy Manliclic, and PDRRMO chief Angelina Blanco, among others.

This agreement delineates terms and conditions for utilizing financial aid to mitigate El Niño’s impact on agriculture.

Gilberto Guina, vice chairperson of the Maunlad na Candating Sapang Paitan Farmers Irrigators’ Association, expressed gratitude for the support, underscoring the pivotal role of financial assistance in sustaining their operations amid adversity.

Looking forward, the provincial government plans to intensify support by directly disbursing cash aid to individual members of associations registered in the Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) through targeted barangay visits.

Pineda said that ensuring food security remains a cornerstone of his 12-point development agenda since taking office. He pledged ongoing assistance to farmers in distress, reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the agricultural community in the province.