PHL'S BIGGEST PUBLIC SERVICE CARAVAN GOES TO DAVNOR Thousands flock here in the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex for the first day of the two-day Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), where approximately P913 million worth of assistance and services is poised to be rolled out. Roughly 168 House members are in attendance, including Speaker Martin Romualdez, who spearheaded the event. The BPSF, a flagship project of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is the country's biggest service caravan that aims to provide poverty-stricken Filipinos in various communities nationwide with government aid, including cash, rice, education, and livelihood. | via 🎥 Edjen Oliquino #caravan #DailyTribune