Phl squash team adds 2 medals

The Philippine Squash team grabbed two more medals in the mixed doubles of the 8th SEA Cup Squash Championships at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Friday.

Yvonne Alyssa Dalida and Van-Aero Dalida settled for a silver medal after a 5-11, 5-11 loss to Sai Hung Ong and Ainaa Amani of Malaysia.

Both athletes defeated teammates Carl Carillo and Lizette Reyes, 11-3, 11-4, in the semifinal for a place in the championship round.

Carilo and Reyes were able to take home a bronze medal for making it to the semifinal round.

Kayod Pilipinas now has four gold, two silver and five bronze medals in the fifth day of the tournament.

The Philippines dominated the men’s jumbo doubles, women’s jumbo doubles, mixed jumbo doubles and U23 jumbo doubles for its gold rush.