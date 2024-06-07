Phl, Australian armies sharpen warfighting skills

Members of the Philippine Army's 5th Infantry Division (5ID) troops conducted command post, signal operations, mortar firing, close quarter battle (CQB), and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) drills with their Australian counterparts on Thursday.

The drills were part of the ongoing Exercise Kasangga between the Philippine Army and the Australian Army.

It is an annual bilateral training exercise that bolsters Army-to-Army ties and interoperability between the two army forces.

Meanwhile, a company from the 86th Infantry Battalion (86IB), 5ID, and their Australian Army counterparts conducted a Command Post Exercise in Barangay Bating, Ilagan, Isabela.

Signal teams from 86IB and the Australian Army also participated in lectures and practical on the Ground-spike setup.

Another company from 86IB and a mortar platoon from the 1st Battalion Royal Australian Regiment conducted mortar live-fire exercises at the Santor Patrol Base in Rizal, Kalinga.

Further, a platoon from 86IB and a medical team from the 1st Battalion, Royal Army Regiment, Australian Army underwent practical exercises and lectures on TC3, which focuses on providing operating troops with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide prompt medical aid to battlefield casualties.

The 6IB troops and their Australian Army training partners conducted CQB drills at the 5th Infantry Division Training School.