NLEX taps Uichico as head coach

A new chapter is set to begin for the NLEX Road Warriors as Jong Uichico has been assigned as the team’s Head Coach for the Philippine Basketball Association’s 49th Season.

With the Road Warriors continuing to work on the collective goal of winning the first championship for the franchise, NLEX will have a seasoned veteran at the helm who has nine PBA titles under his belt.

A two-time PBA Coach of the Year, Uichico has gained important experience in working with the Road Warriors in his short stint as assistant coach and now he’ll have the opportunity to run the squad as the lead tactician.

“The NLEX Road Warriors are excited to take this new journey with coach Jong Uichico,” said NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the squad and a clear idea of what it takes to win a championship as the fourth-winningest coach in PBA history.”

Uichico’s first stint as PBA head coach started in 1999 with the San Miguel Beermen. He also coached Barangay Ginebra and TNT, leading all three teams to championships.

Uichico is also a long-serving assistant coach for Gilas Pilipinas Men.

He’ll take over for coach Frankie Lim who was with the Road Warriors for four conferences, including two playoff appearances.

“We are grateful to coach Frankie Lim for his dedication to the Road Warriors and we thank him for his contributions,” said NLEX governor Ronald Dulatre.

“We also thank coach Jong Uichico for taking on this new challenge to lead the Road Warriors as we start our preparations for the upcoming PBA season.”