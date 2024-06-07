NLEX coaching job shocks Uichico

Jong Uichico was caught by surprise when NLEX announced his appointment as the new head coach of the Road Warriors for the next Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) season on Friday replacing Frankie Lim.

In fact, he has yet to absorb his head coaching return.

“I just learned about it from the news today,” the 61-year-old mentor told DAILY TRIBUNE in a telephone conversation shortly after the news broke out.

“It just happened too fast.”

With hopes of winning the franchise’s first championship, NLEX tapped the services of the nine-time PBA champion and long-serving assistant coach of Gilas Pilipinas.

“The NLEX Road Warriors are excited to take this new journey with coach Jong Uichico,” NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista said of the two-time PBA Coach of the Year.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the squad and a clear idea of what it takes to win a championship as the fourth-winningest coach in PBA history.”

Uichico joined NLEX last year as Lim’s lead deputy.

Asked about his first order of business as the Road Warriors’ tactician, Uichico said that he has yet to plot his program.

“I’ll just wait for (return to) practice on the 17th. Let’s see,” he said.

“I haven’t really thought about it. I’m not thinking about it — nothing.”

Uichico’s appointment came minutes after NLEX announced it parted ways with Lim after two seasons.

Lim came in as head coach in 2022 and called the shots for four conferences including two playoffs appearances.

Behind high-scoring guard Robert Bolick, the Road Warriors made it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Philippine Cup but were eliminated by eventual finalist Meralco in a sweep of their best-of-three series.

“We are grateful to coach Frankie Lim for his dedication to the Road Warriors and we thank him for his contributions,” NLEX governor Ronald Dulatre said.

Lim had a 23-48 win-loss record as Road Warriors coach.