Nitura eyes rousing exit

Winger Shaina Nitura wants to close out her stint with Adamson University with a big bang as she suits up one last time in the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL).

The Lady Baby Falcons veteran leads the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champions against Bacolod Tay Tung in the winner-take-all final on Sunday at the Adamson University gym.

Nitura uncorked 17 points, all from attacks, in Adamson’s 25-19, 25-17, 25-17, semifinal sweep of National University-Nazareth School last Thursday at the Paco Arena to forge a championship showdown against the inaugural edition’s third placer Thunderbolts.

All eyes will be on the UAAP Season 86 MVP as she tries to power the Lady Baby Falcons in completing a perfect title conquest in the country’s premier grassroots volleyball tournament.

But Nitura doesn’t want to put too much pressure on the entire squad.

“I just reminded them that there’s no pressure in this tournament,” Nitura, who has already committed to Adamson’s seniors squad, said.

She hopes the Lady Baby Falcons’ journey in the SGVIL whatever the result may be will help the holdovers gain valuable lessons and experience heading into the UAAP Season 87 next year.

“It’s everything to gain for them heading into Season 87. So, there’s no pressure. But I told them that you should gain confidence, the fighting spirit and everything that you’ll need to grow from this league,” Nitura added.

Adamson, which swept its way into the UAAP throne, is unbeaten in five games.

The defending Palarong Pambansa champion Bacolod Tay Tung is also on a five-game win streak following its straight sets, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23, triumph over Kings’ Montessori School in the knockout semifinal.

Meanwhile, NUNS and Kings’ Montessori clash to salvage a podium finish in the battle for third.