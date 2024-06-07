NFA to hit palay target until Q2

SAN ILDEFONSO, BULACAN — The National Food Authority (NFA) expressed confidence on Friday in hitting the palay target volume for the first half of the year, following the abundant harvest from local farmers.

According to NFA administrator Larry Lacson, the palay procurement from farmers is ongoing and is currently 98 percent complete on their target.

"We are trying to hit our target 100 percent or even higher than that," he said.

"Because we are preparing for the upcoming La Niña [and other] disasters. So, the NFA would like to be prepared."

Lacson said the NFA has already procured 3.290 million 50-kilo bags of rice.

According to him, this is enough to accommodate the needs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local government units in case of emergencies.

"This is enough. The DSWD did not stop taking from [NFA]; they are already prepositioning relief with rice from NFA, so they already have stocks for it," Lacson said.

"At the same time, there is a lot of rice nationwide; if we calculate, [the] milled rice is at 136,000 metric tons, or 136 million kilos for the whole of the country," he added, saying that the said volume will be able to meet the needs of the Metro Manila population for 35 days in case of calamities.

Moreover, Lacson said the two percent remaining on its target palay completion for the first half of 2024 is equivalent to 72,000 50-kilo palay bags.

"In one or two weeks, we will reach [the target]. We are confident that going into the wet season, we will be able to meet the requirements for the year," Lacson added.

He said that 495,000 metric tons of palay is the target for this year, of which, roughly 60 percent will be procured in the wet season harvest.

Further, the NFA chief said that all their warehouses are open, but noted that some are closed.

"Closed because it's full, especially in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), [the sacks are] to the roof," Lacson said.