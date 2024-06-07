New features raise Grab safety level

Ride-hailing tandem Grab and MOVE IT have partnered with cement maker CEMEX, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine National Police for the recent holding of the “Drive Safe: Takbong Swabe, Safe Palagi!” campaign in line with the Road Safety Month.

Thousands of Grab and MOVE IT drivers, riders and delivery partners participated in the road safety training program in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

The campaign focused on critical aspects of road safety, such as defensive driving, vehicle maintenance, and traffic rules and regulations.

Another key highlight is the official launch of two new safety features on the Grab and MOVE IT driver apps which are the Fatigue Nudge and the Real-Time Overspeeding Alert.

The fatigue nudge feature addresses the potential hazards of fatigue to driver and passenger safety through a smart driver feature that monitors active online hours that must have break periods.

It reminds the driver to rest when they exceed the recommended online threshold.

Fatigue nudge went live on the driver apps this month.

Real-time speeding alert aims to enhance road safety by encouraging driver adherence to speed limits that will appear on GrabMaps.

The overspeeding alert displays the vehicle’s speed about the road’s speed limit and turns the speed meter red upon exceeding it, urging the driver to keep with the speed restriction.

Grab Philippines chief operating officer Ronald Roda shares, “Safety is a cornerstone of everything we do. To us, we view safety as a shared responsibility across all our stakeholders — be it passengers, regulators, drivers, and platforms.”

“We are continuously innovating our safety and security measures, championing driver skills development, activating cutting-edge safety technology, and collaborating with like-minded partners, to shape a future for ride-hailing that is safe, secure and responsible.”

He added that the “commitment extends beyond simply transporting individuals; as it encompasses a steadfast dedication to ensuring every journey is synonymous with safety.”

Help from road safety experts

CEMEX conducted a workshop educating drivers and riders about maintaining safe distances when driving near large vehicles like trucks and buses.

The course focused on the identification of blind spots through a blind spot simulation with huge trucks — ultimately promoting the protection of vulnerable motorists like two-wheel riders.

Meanwhile, transport authorities in the various cities did an educational refresher on traffic rules and regulations to elevate drivers’ and riders’ understanding of responsibilities on the road. The goal is to ensure safety, efficiency and fairness on roads and highways, creating a more informed and cautious driving community.

Grab and MOVE IT enhanced their partnership with the Philippine National Police, reinforcing their commitment to safety and security across their ride-hailing platforms.

Through the collaboration, both Grab and MOVE IT are setting new standards for ensuring a trustworthy and secure transportation environment for every user.

An integral part of this initiative is the availability of an Emergency SOS button within the platforms’ Safety Center, accessible to passengers during their rides.

This feature provides users a direct line to the authorities’ hotlines, enabling swift access to emergency assistance when needed.