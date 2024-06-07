New Batangas beachfront cabin unveiled

Landco Pacific Corporation inaugurated new hospitality and leisure facilities by Millennial Resorts, its hospitality arm, at the 15-hectare Resort Estates Calatagan South Beach (CaSoBe), Batangas.

“Our teams have worked hard for the past few months to complete these new and unique hospitality facilities at CaSoBe. We are truly proud of the Chairman’s Cabin for its exceptional features curated and customized for chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. We are also excited to open its doors, limited to its shared and common areas like the living room, kitchen and adjacent rooms from Monday to Thursday only. With respect to Mr. Pangilinan, this does not include his personal and private space. We’d like our guests to have a glimpse of what it’s like to have an upscale beachfront residence at CaSoBe,” Erickson Y. Manzano, Landco Pacific Corporation and Millennial Resorts Corporation president and chief executive officer, said.

The beachfront Chairman’s Cabin is launched as the crowning jewel of the leisure and hospitality attractions at CaSoBe. This well-appointed 300-sqm villa has four bedrooms and modern amenities.

For guest bookings, only the three bedrooms along with common area facilities of the Chairman’s Cabin are offered from Monday to Thursday.

Also launched were Cupola, a unique geodesic and dome shaped accommodation with its own toilet and bath, and private jacuzzi.

Standing at 15.5 meters with a panoramic 360 degrees viewing deck, the CaSoBe Lighthouse was presented as the sprawling property’s newest landmark.

These new facilities complement the distinctive resort amenities already operational and managed by Millennial Resorts: Crusoe Cabins, the refitted container vans turned into accommodations with modern amenities and recognized as the first EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies)-certified resort in the country, and the pod-like Cocoons; Aquaria Water Park with three-story slides; the 300-capacity the Canopy events space; and Captain Barbozza restaurant.

CaSoBe, is a master-planned development offering mixed-use residential and commercial lots situated in the rising business hub and beach tourist destination of Batangas. Harbour Estates are mixed-use lots offered within the property.

The premium beach development is strategically located near golf courses, polo fields and tourist attractions, earning Calatagan the moniker of being the playground of the affluent. Local facilities such as a hospital, public market, pharmacy, school and chapel are likewise easily accessible.

All the lots at CaSoBe are literally within steps to the long stretch of powdery white sand beach.