Memory boosters

The human brain is flexible and can be trained to delay the aging process.

Take memory loss, for example: While there can be no guarantees against its decline, there are ways to help the brain retain and improve memory.

So, the advice is to act now. And act fast.

Top 10 Tips

1. Adopt an active lifestyle. Physical activity improves blood circulation throughout the entire body, especially the brain.

You don’t need to plunge into extreme workouts. All you need is 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise like brisk walking or jogging. This bears repeating.

You can break yourself in with short duration exercises like 15 minutes, twice a day.

2. Get enough quality sleep. A lack of sleep has been connected to memory loss. And so does interrupted and restless sleep.

Consider taking natural sleep helpers like chamomile tea or valerian root and melatonin. Consult your doctor before choosing your chosen supplement.

If snoring is a problem, you could have sleep apnea. Insomnia is another cause for concern. Get help from a Sleep Center located in established hospitals.

The general rule is seven to nine hours of good sleep.

Afternoon naps are also helpful but not as vital as a good night’s sleep.

3. Adopt measures for mental activity. The mind always seeks stimulation. Whatever activity challenges the mind, is good for its long-term health. Engage in activities that include mind-body connections like dancing which requires coordination, exercising, joining group activities like outings. Try a new hobby or learn a new language or skill like playing the piano, painting or baking. Don’t stop reading. Volunteer work in church or company CSR projects are also helpful.

Try memorizing a poem or verses from the Bible. Do what it takes to keep your mind active.

4. Keep talking. Most elderly people tend to limit their conversations. By continuing to converse with others, your mind will be constantly stimulated. Healthy conversations will keep your mind sharp.