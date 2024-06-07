Maynilad installs new sewer lines in Valenzuela

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) recently completed the laying of an initial 11.6 kilometers of new sewer lines in Valenzuela City to expedite the provision of sewerage services for its customers in the area.

These newly laid sewer lines along Mc Arthur Highway in Valenzuela enables Maynilad to catch the wastewater generated by some 190,000 customers in Barangays Karuhatan, Malinta, Marulas, and parts of Maysan, and convey it to the company’s Valenzuela Water Reclamation Facility for proper treatment before discharge to water bodies.

Maynilad used “trenchless” methodology in laying the sewer lines to minimize the impact on traffic along Mc Arthur Highway. This method involves inserting pliable yet strong pipes through an insertion point instead of digging up trenches on the road to lay pipes.

The initial 11.6 kilometers of sewer lines is part of the planned 28-kilometer sewerage system project of Maynilad in Valenzuela City, which will catch wastewater and convey it to the company’s recently commissioned 60-MLD (million liters per day) Valenzuela Water Reclamation Facility for treatment.

“Even as we facilitate projects to enhance water supply availability, we remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding public health and the environment through continued investments in wastewater management projects. This underscores the importance we put into the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.