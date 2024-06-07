Marcos tells Pinoys to prepare ahead of rainy season

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the country on Friday to prepare for the possible occurrence of strong typhoons and flooding as the Philippines braces for the onset of the rainy season.

During the distribution of Presidential Assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families in Legazpi City, Albay, Marcos told the Filipinos – particularly in the Bicol Region – to be ready as the area has historically faced severe weather conditions.

"I would also like to inform you that the government is preparing for the upcoming rainy season. You, too, should be prepared for the possible occurrence of strong typhoons and flooding," Marcos said.

Bicol, which is under Region V and is known for its vulnerability to typhoons, has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience in the face of natural disasters.

Marcos praised the courage and determination of the residents, acknowledging their ability to recover and rebuild time and again.

"Here in Region V, many typhoons have passed, but because of your inherent courage and resilience, you always manage to recover with full strength and wholehearted determination," he remarked.

In a directive to local authorities and government agencies, Marcos Jr. called for a thorough review of disaster preparedness plans to ensure the safety and well-being of the population.

"And if evacuation becomes necessary, there should be sufficient supplies of food and basic necessities for those who will be affected," Marcos said.

"As for the government, we continue to monitor and support you," Marcos added.

Marcos handed out government aid to farmers and fisherfolk in the Bicol region who have been impacted by the El Nino phenomenon.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian accompanied Marcos in distributing P10,000 in cash aid to at least 5,000 beneficiaries through the agency's Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), which aims to combat inflation and safeguard the purchasing power of Filipino families.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. provided hybrid rice seeds, fertilizer discount vouchers, and other farm inputs.

Beneficiaries also received machinery and high-value crops from the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Bicol.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted payouts for beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

DOLE-Bicol officer-in-charge Imelda Romanillos reported that 1,188 beneficiaries from 13 out of 70 barangays received payouts totaling P4,692,600 at the Bagumbayan Covered Court in Legazpi.

Additionally, the Department of Agrarian Reform distributed Certificates of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) to farmer-beneficiaries from all provinces in Bicol.