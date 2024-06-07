Marcos tells farmers to expand agri business

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged beneficiaries of the presidential assistance program on Friday to use the funds to expand their agricultural business to improve their livelihoods.

In his speech during the distribution of land titles and support services to beneficiaries in Camarines Sur, Marcos encouraged the beneficiaries to maximize the benefits of the assistance.

“To those who received presidential assistance, use it to further expand your farms, fisheries, and businesses," he stated.

The president reassured the public of the administration's open-door policy for those seeking further help.

"Do not hesitate to come to us in times of need, especially if it will help and improve your situations," Marcos added, underscoring the government's readiness to support the growth and development of its citizens.

Marcos also mentioned that approximately 30,000 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) and electronic titles (e-titles) have been distributed to agrarian reform beneficiaries since January of this year.

There are still 36,000 CLOAs and e-titles that the government will distribute to over 30,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries before the end of this year, Marcos added.

The President highlighted that the Department of Agriculture's (DA) long-term plans encompass building farm-to-market roads, expanding fishery and agricultural lands, enhancing irrigation systems, and developing other infrastructures that support the agricultural value chain.

The DA is also advocating for science-based, climate-resilient farming technologies and the establishment of agro-processing facilities in key Agriculture and Fisheries Development areas.

Additionally, the DA’s initiatives include providing financial assistance to farmers through loans and insurance, and attracting investors to fund the Philippine agriculture sector.