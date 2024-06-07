Local aces aim to boost Paris chances

Buoyed by the recent success of Filipino-Japanese sensation Yuka Saso, local aces are aiming high when they compete in the Shoprite LPGA Classic that teed off early Saturday (Manila time) at the Seaview Bay Course in Galloway, New Jersey.

Saso, who considers herself as a Filipina despite holding a Japanese passport, is leading the charge together with other Filipina stars like Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina and Clariss Guce.

The 22-year-old Saso, who emerged as the youngest golfer to win two US Women’s Open crowns, teed off with former British Open champion Hinako Shibuno of Japan and former US Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green of Australia.

The powerhouse trio started on No. 10 at 8:52 a.m. on the par-71 course, which measures 6,300 yards and tests imagination, accuracy, and short game more than length. The course offers a Scottish-links feel with dramatic seaside views, deep pot bunkers and small undulating greens.

She said more than the $1.75-million prize, she is determined to pull off another win to cement her inclusion in the Paris Olympics next month. After all, she is planning to skip the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan next week to prepare for the last Olympic qualifier in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Washington.

“I don’t know what my ranking is right now, but making it to the Olympics is still the goal,” said Saso, who rose to No. 6 in the Rolex World Ranking following her heartstopping triumph in the US Women’s Open.

Meanwhile, Pagdanganan resumed her Ladies Professional Golf Association campaign as she teed off at 12:30 p.m. on No. 1 with Ana Trivinno of Spain and Yuri Yoshida of Japan.

An Asian Games gold medalist and Tokyo Olympian like Saso, Pagdanganan aims to have a stellar performance in the 54-hole event after improving to No. 35 in the Olympic rankings.

Ardina, ranked No. 35 in the Olympic rankings, and Guce are also competing.