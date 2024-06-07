Jollibee Group on a roll

Three brands of the Jollibee Group — Jollibee, Mang Inasal, and Chowking — have been named among the Top 30 Most Valuable Brands in the Philippines by Brand Finance, a leading global independent brand valuation company.

Jollibee has been ranked second, while Mang Inasal and Chowking have been ranked 15th and 22nd, respectively. Only these three restaurant brands have been included in the rankings that include mostly banking and technology brands.

“These impressive valuations can be attributed to our ability in developing and scaling iconic brands consistently by providing delicious products and menu innovations, effective restaurant and franchise system, and compelling consumer propositions brought to life through insightful marketing and relevant promotions,” said Jollibee Group president and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong.

“Behind these efforts is the determination and hard work of the people and partners of the Jollibee Group, who have built and supported the brands that our customers can truly love and can all be proud of. They are the driving force of our growth today and in the future, as we continue to spread the joy of eating to everyone,” Tanmantiong added.

The ranking on Most Valuable Brands refer to brand valuation, which is the future cash flow potential of the brand.

This is also called the brand licensor’s value, based on the brand’s strength and future revenue forecasts in the markets where it operates. It is the financial value of the brand as a business asset.

With its brand value up 51 percent to $2.3 billion, Jollibee, the highest valued restaurant brand in the Philippines, further moved up to rank 2 in this year’s list from rank 4 of last year.

Jollibee was also ranked fifth in the 2024 Top 10 Strongest Filipino Brands, with a brand strength rating improvement from AA- to AAA. Its Brand Strength Index score also increased by an impressive 19.3 points to 84.6 of 100.

The ranking on Strongest Brands refers to brand strength, also referred to as brand equity, which is a measure of the brand’s competitive standing in the markets where it operates based on familiarity, appeal and potential.

According to Brand Finance, Jollibee achieved perfect scores in metrics on familiarity and recommendation, underscoring its exceptional brand recognition and consumer loyalty.

In a separate listing covering restaurant brands across the globe, Brand Finance has assessed Jollibee as the Top 2 fastest growing restaurant brand in the world, outperforming international giants like McDonald’s and Starbucks.

Meanwhile, Mang Inasal was named as the strongest Filipino brand this year. The restaurant brand recorded a BSI score of 86.3 points out of a hundred, with a corresponding brand strength rating of AAA. Brand Finance noted that Mang Inasal’s impressive performance was driven by brand familiarity, as well as its expanded store network in the country.

Furthermore, Mang Inasal and Chowking were among the Philippine brands with largest brand value growth. Mang Inasal’s brand value is up 201 percent to $374 million, while Chowking’s brand value is up 56 percent to $252 million.