Joel Torre’s humble grilled chicken lands in Singapore

JT’s Manukan Grille, that popular Filipino restaurant chain known for its delicious grilled chicken, a la Bacolod style, will be opening its milestone 40th branch in Singapore on 25 June. The new store, located at the Asian Food Mall in Lucky Plaza, will offer the same delicious dishes that has made the brand a favorite to locals and tourists alike.

“This is a great leap forward for our brand. We are excited to be bringing the humble Chicken Inasal and share our love for Filipino food, to the global food hub of Southeast Asia,” says renowned Filipino actor and JT’s Manukan Grille chief executive officer, Joel Torre, who founded the chain in 2003 with his wife, Cristy, as a corner barbecue stall in Quezon City.

The couple, today, operates some 39 branches around the country. “The branch in Singapore marks a step towards our vision to be an international brand, representing our country abroad,” said Torre.

Torre’s Singapore partner, Asian Food Mall managing director, Wong Ban Ming, remarked, “We are excited for the arrival of JT’s Manukan Grille to the vibrant and diverse food scene in Singapore. Together with Joel Torre, we look forward to satisfying the taste buds of both locals and the Filipino community here, bringing the authentic taste of Bacolod Chicken Inasal to the Lion City.”

For more information about JT’s Manukan Grille, visit jtsmanukangrille.com.