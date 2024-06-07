Innovation makes solar sets affordable

The solar energy market has steadily grown in recent years due in small parts to the continued advancements in solar panel technology. The innovations in the sector have allowed solar power to become more efficient, cost-effective and versatile.

In the Philippines, Ian Solar, JA Solar, Solis, and Dyness forged a partnership to further innovate the solar energy space. He launched the Solis 50 kilowatts (KW) Inverter and Dyness high-voltage full-scenario energy storage solution.

Focusing on innovation and high-quality solutions, Dyness released high-voltage full-scenario energy storage solutions, including BF100, Stack100, and Stack280, suitable for industrial and commercial applications with different needs.

The BF100 is a DC Battery system featuring ultimate security, flexible expansion and high efficiency.

It supports a wide voltage range and flexible capacity options from 71kWh to 100kWh. With a reserved DC expansion interface, expanding capacity on the DC Side is easy. The BF100 adopts 280Ah LFP cells, which have high energy density.

It is also equipped with a self-developed EMS (energy management system) to reduce energy consumption and improve charging and discharging efficiency.

Fire prevention option

The BF100 also provides for safety through a preventative fire strategy with three-level detection, and TMG provides active firefighting that remains effective during a power outage.

The Stack100 has the industry’s first stacked built-in air duct thermal management system. It can reach up to 1C charging and discharging rate and is backed by a 10-year warranty to ensure the system’s high efficiency and quality performance. Due to its stacked modular design structure, it can be handled by two people in 30 minutes, saving installation costs and space. In addition, each module has a built-in aerosol fire extinguisher to ensure the safety of the battery system under extreme conditions.

The Stack280 is a good choice for customers with high energy and electricity consumption requirements. Its long-cycle control software guarantees a long system life and 0 percent capacity degradation for five years.