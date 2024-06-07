Ilagan City flagged over P59M in unspent funds

The Commission on Audit (CoA) has reported that approximately P59.9 million of government funds allocated to Ilagan City for various projects remained unused as of the end of 2023.

In its audit report for the year, CoA found that the provincial government of Ilagan received a total of P159.076 million in funds from various national government agencies within the year.

These funds were primarily from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Health (DoH), among others.

Despite the substantial allocation, the audit revealed that P59.845 million of these funds remained unspent by the year’s end. This included P2.090 million carried over from the previous year.

The unutilized budget consists mainly of funds from the DA, amounting to P33.500 million, and the DoH, totaling P24.147 million.

These funds were transferred to Ilagan City on 29 September and 29 December 2023, respectively.

The CoA report highlighted that the DoH funds, designated for the health emergency allowance of health workers, were only utilized starting in January 2024.

In the following months, Ilagan City used P16.038 million of the DA’s funds for the implementation of the Ilagan Corn Complex.

CoA expressed concern that the delayed utilization of these funds deprived the intended beneficiaries of the immediate benefits that could have been realized from the projects.

The report stated: “The delay in implementing these funds as of year-end deprived the intended beneficiaries of the immediate use and benefits that could have been derived from the projects and/or the national government of the use of funds.”

The audit team also noted that the delay in utilizing the funds violated CoA Circular No. 94-013, mandating that funds allocated by a source agency to an implementing agency must be returned if there is an unused balance upon the completion of the project.

CoA has directed Ilagan City to expedite the utilization of the remaining P59.9 million for its designated projects.