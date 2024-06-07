HER NAME IS YUKA

Filipino-Japanese sensation Yuka Saso may have evolved into one of the world’s best golfers but she doesn’t let that success get into her head.

In a news briefing following her historic performance in the US Women’s Open last Monday, the 22-year-old Saso stressed that she remains grounded and focused on grinding for more victories in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

Born to a Filipino mother and a Japanese father, Saso has been bringing glory to the Philippines despite acquiring Japanese citizenship in 2022.

She emerged as the youngest player to win a pair of US Women’s Open titles, sending her to No. 6 in the Rolex World Ranking that put her in a solid position to see action in the Paris Olympics next month.

Now, she has to come up with impressive performances in her next tournaments, including the ongoing ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey in which she started at the back nine with former British Open champion Hinako Shibuno of Japan and Former Women’s PGA titlist Hannah Green of Australia.

Saso said she’s not thinking that she’s already on top of the competition.

“I think it’s hard to see from yourself or tell yourself that ‘oh, I’m so much better than last year.’ I feel a bit, I don’t think I’ll say that to myself, but I think what matters is not stopping the grind throughout my career.”

“For me, I don’t think I’ve changed since 2021. I think the only thing that changed is that I got older and I have more experience now in the LPGA. I think that’s pretty much it.”

Saso said she may be a holder of a Japanese passport but Filipino blood still runs through her veins.

In fact, she remains grateful to her family, friends, coaches, and sponsors back home, saying that they have been praying for her success despite the fact that she can no longer represent the country in the Summer Games.

“Well, I’ve been half-Japanese, half-Filipino. So yeah, I’m thankful to my family back in the Philippines and all my sponsors who have been supporting me. You know, through ups and downs and all the trust they have given me,” said Saso, who was born in San Ildefonso, Bulacan before going full blast in joining various tournaments when she was 14 years old.

“I think I said this in other interviews as well, but, you know, if I could put two flags beside my name, I would, but I cannot. So, but I think the whole world already knows that I’m half Filipino, half Japanese.”

“Even now I’m representing Japan, I’ve always thought that I’m half Filipino, so that will never change. You know, I love growing up in the Philippines and I always go back there. So yeah, nothing, nothing has really changed.”

Saso admitted she wouldn’t be where she is right now if sponsors such as the International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) didn’t help her out by supporting the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour that helps local golfers improve.

Aside from Saso, other standouts that ICTSI has been supporting are her fellow Asian Games medalist Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina, Princess Superal, Rianne Malixi and Miguel Tabuena.

“ICTSI has been supporting me since I started playing on tour in Japan and they’ve stayed with me for as long as I can remember. The support of ICTSI gives to Philippine golf, not just to me. Mr. Enrique Razon has been doing a lot of good work building a Philippine professional golf tour,” Saso said.

“ I think you just have to work hard and give yourself chances and grab it. I think that’s where the sponsors look at you and, you know, convince them to support you.”

Saso said Philippine golf is doing well since their triumphant performance in the Asian Games as well as appearance in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“I think with the situation where the Philippines is right now, I think it’s growing so much since 2018, 2017, after we won the Asian Games. I think a lot of people are more into golf right now and supporting the game,” Saso said, adding that she doesn’t have any pressure whenever she competes in major events.

“I don’t think I’ll have any pressure or anything. The main thing is to play golf and enjoy.”