Henge brings impeccably-designed furniture to Manila

Everyone imagines their homes to be the calming refuge they need at the end of a long day. Now imagine that home decked out in chic Italian style. Henge, known for contemporary elegance and unparalleled creativity in pushing furniture design, has made its way to Manila to help create your perfect space.

Founded in 2011, Henge is the brainchild of company chief executive officer/designer Paolo Tormena and lead architect Isabella Genovese. Their dedication to design excellence and superior craftsmanship are the driving force behind each piece that come out of their workshops. With the right furniture being integral to the perfect home, Tormena and Genovese put greater focus on a timeless and customizable design that can be adapted to changing tastes, styles, seasons, and locations. On the other hand, Genovese leads the design department, using creativity, functionality, and character as her main influences in imagining each piece and the showroom spaces they will be placed in. Since they first launched, Henge now has flagship stores in Miami, Beirut, Moscow and a new showroom along Via del Spiga in Milan, and is distributed globally.

Material research is at the very core of Henge’s design ethic, taking nature, weather and climate into account at every step of the process. Tormena takes inspiration from all that he sees around him and his travels. Production processes adapt to the materials they are working with — metals, stone, wood — as they mold them into the different shapes and textures they imagine. Their company profile states “Henge is a research laboratory where creativity is at the center of our work.” Crafted by skilled artisans, the end result is work that can only be described as sleek, iconic, and leaving a lasting statement.

Henge’s latest collection was launched in a multi-sensorial event, Xenses, at Casa Bella. The event began with an opening circle ceremony and cleansing ritual led by Malou Araneta. Rhythmic beats of live Djembe drums gave the room a vibrant yet calming energy. As the guests moved into the second floor, they were greeted with sight and smell from personalized handcrafted candles and a sound garden.

Guests were then ushered to the third floor for tactile exploration and sensory experiences as imagined by Henge. From wood and stone to metal and fabric, each intricate detail engaged the senses, enabling them to appreciate the craftsmanship and design. The last stop was the fourth floor, where the ultimate feast for the senses was laid out. Artisanal cocktails were paired with flavorful bites to excite the tastebuds. Dancers moved through the space to live chanting by Anima Tierra, keeping guests entertained through the evening.

Over the last 10 years, Casa Bella Home and Living has delivered world-class European furniture to the most discerning of clients. Henge is but one of the impeccably-designed and crafted brands carried in-store, to help create enriching personal spaces and sanctuaries. Life is meant for living and enjoying.