Hadwin recovers, posts 1-shot lead

DUBLIN, United States (AFP) — Adam Hadwin bounced back from the disappointment of missing the cut at last week’s Canadian Open to take a one-shot first-round lead at the PGA Memorial tournament in Ohio on Thursday.

The 36-year-old from Saskatchewan was left bitterly dismayed last week after bombing out on home turf at the halfway stage of Canada’s biggest tournament, but shrugged off that gloom to fire a six-under-par 66 at Muirfield Village.

“It sucks to miss cuts, but missing a cut in Canada is definitely up there with some of the worst,” Hadwin said on Thursday after moving to the top of the leaderboard.

But any lingering hangover from last week’s disappointment evaporated after he reeled off eight birdies on Thursday in the final tournament before next week’s US Open at Pinehurst.

Hadwin might have finished the day on a two-shot lead had it not been for a bogey on the 18th.

“It always stings a little to end a round with a bogey,” said Hadwin, who vowed to keep his feet firmly on the ground heading into the final 54 holes of the tournament.

“It’s only Thursday, a lot of golf left. I played a really solid round of golf today. I was in play off the tee, I hit a bunch of greens, I had some good looks, and then got going on the back nine.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is lurking on Hadwin’s shoulder, one off the lead after a five-under-par 67.

Scheffler was slow to get going and made the turn at one-under after taking a six on the par-five fifth hole.

But the two-time Masters champion rattled off four birdies down the stretch to move firmly into contention.