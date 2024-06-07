Go aids Albay TODA members

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended his support to the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) members of Legazpi City and Daraga, Albay, along with members of various cooperatives in the Bicol Region.

Go’s team provided the said TODA members with assistance at the Albay Astrodome in Legazpi City.

The senator emphasized the government’s commitment to assisting those whose livelihoods have been impacted by various crises.

“I am grateful to all of you. I am not a politician. I will work for the Filipino people to the best of my ability,” Go said in his speech.

He also assured the attendees that he would continue to visit and support communities across the country as long as his health and schedule permit.

Go praised local officials, including Governor Grex Lagman and Legazpi City Councilor Carol Ziga, for their dedication to their constituents.

He encouraged them to continue their efforts for the growth and development of Legazpi City and the province of Albay.