Giant Lanterns shine, book 10th straight win

Defending champion Pampanga trounced Negros, 104-81, to extend its hot streak in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season late Thursday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

South Cotabato shared the limelight following a come-from-behind 82-81 victory over Biñan Tatak Gel Beast Motorcycle Game X in the nightcap of another elimination round triple bill of the 29-team tournament.

Exploiting their height and firepower advantage, the Giant Lanterns sped beyond reach, 92-63, en route to their 10th straight win after an initial loss, staying close to 9-0 pacesetters San Juan Knights, Quezon Huskers and Nueva Ecija Vanguards.

Showing why he’s the reigning MPBL Most Valuable Player, the 6-foot-8 Baltazar chalked 18 points and 17 rebounds that enabled Pampanga to rule the boards, 67-46, and pull down Negros to 4-8.

Encho Serrano backed Baltazar with 20 points, four rebounds plus two assists and so did Jeff Viernes with 16 points plus four assists and Archie Concepcion with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Muscovados got 30 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals from Renz Palma, 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals from Alvin Capobres and 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks from James Paul Una.