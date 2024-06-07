First Gen completes clean energy shift

First Gen Corporation has partnered with the Jollibee Group to install over 16,800 solar panels in its four main local manufacturing sites.

The solar panels have a total capacity of over 9 megawatts (MW) and are in keeping with the Jollibee group’s commitment to using renewable energy to the next level.

“This is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey at the Jollibee Group. These initiatives are more than just technological advancement, but more importantly a shared commitment to preserving our planet and furthering our collective responsibility to create a more sustainable future,” Michael Ong, Jollibee Group vice president and head of supply chain, said.

The shift to renewable energy for the Jollibee Group’s supply chain was first realized in November 2023 with the powering up of its Zen3 facility in Canlubang, Laguna.

Continuing its commitment, the group added clean energy options to its largest manufacturing site, the Canlubang Baking Facility (CBF).

The solar power capacity for these two sites have a combined capacity of 5.05 Megawatts.

Rounding out the list of solar-energized sites are the Jollibee Worldwide Services-Logistics (JWS-L) hub in Parañaque and the C3 manufacturing site in Laguna, which have a combined energy capacity of 4.05 megawatts.

All four facilities can reduce their power consumption from the grid by an average of 15 percent a year, a significant step towards a greener future.

Sustainable journey supported

“We are pleased to have partnered with the Jollibee Group on their sustainability journey, helping them develop their capacity to generate solar energy. We look forward to continuing our partnership to help the Jollibee Group bring not just the joy of eating to consumers, but also a sustainable and regenerative future,” said Vincent Martin Villegas,” First Gen Corporation senior vice president and concurrent chief operating officer of Pi Energy.`

The use of renewable energy in Jollibee Group’s manufacturing sites is part of the company’s global sustainability agenda, “Joy for Tomorrow.”

This sustainability agenda, which serves as the Jollibee Group’s strategic framework, treats the planet responsibly and builds a sustainable future in response to the United Nation’s urgent call to action. Under this agenda is a focus on Planet, of which energy efficiency is a priority area.

Apart from renewable energy, the Jollibee Group also reinforces its waste reduction and packaging sustainability efforts across all its brands.