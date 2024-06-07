EVs that won’t break the bank (or give you an electric shock)

Amid the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, Dongfeng Motors (DFM) Philippines has released a revitalized lineup featuring fully electric and hybrid vehicles that promises enhanced convenience and savings for drivers and reduced carbon emissions offered at promo rates with down payments starting from P88,000.

“The future is electric, and the future is here. At DFM, we are proud to be ardent advocates of electrification to create a cleaner, more efficient, and more comfortable experience for Filipinos on the road. This is why we are happy to introduce our friends on the road, including the fully electric Nammi hatchback, the Nanobox, and the Forthing Friday,” shared Atty. Albert Arcilla, managing director of the DFM management team under Legado Motors Inc. (LMI).

Unveiled during the successful launch of its “Drive Your Friend” campaign on 2 May in Pasig City, the DFM Nammi is a fully electric hatchback ideal for daily driving. At only P1,238,000, the Nammi is a stylish package with a 430km range, a 30-minute fast-charging feature, and high-tech interfaces.

Already beloved by many owners, the DFM Nanobox launched last year is a fully-electric vehicle priced at only P888,000. With an estimated range of 330km, the EV features a stylish and compact design perfect for city driving. The Nanobox is currently offered with an all-in downpayment (DP) of only P88,000 with free two months of amortization.

For a spacious option, the Forthing Friday is an electric SUV with variants with estimated ranges of 430km and 630km, priced at P1,980,000 and P2,580,000, respectively. The Friday boasts a modern sporty look, spacious seating, and advanced technology.

Atty. Arcilla shares “We at Dongfeng acknowledge that though we are excited to introduce and offer our full electric vehicles, we also acknowledge that the journey has just started. That is why we have in our product offers, Full EVs, Hybrid Vehicles, and even Diesel engine Pick-ups to be able to support the growth and understanding of the various choices that our clients may have. That is how we value our clients who decide to ‘Drive Your Friend’ on the road.”

At a P1,880,000 price tag, the Aeolus Huge is a full-sized hybrid crossover that buyers can now avail of with an all-in DP of P98,000 with free two months’ amortization. The Huge packs a 1.5-L gasoline with an electric motor to assure savings on the road with the flexibility of the hybrid engine.

Interested buyers may view and test-drive the models at showrooms in Pasig, Alabang, Cavite, Marcos Highway, Pampanga and Tarlac, and visit the website at dfm-ph.com for more information.