Empowering young girls with ‘Dalagang Filipina’ campaign

The Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP), a non-profit organization dedicated to elevating the Philippine beauty industry and advocating for the welfare of local cosmetics companies and consumers, recently conducted a coming-of-age caravan.

The initiative, “Dalagang Filipina,” aims to empower young girls by highlighting the importance of feminine hygiene during puberty and educating them about various physical transformations.

The caravan took place at Pasig Elementary School in Candaba, Pampanga and was participated by 110 grade school students aged 9-12.

The program featured various segments including “Puberty 101” a comprehensive talk by Ellen Pastor, a pharmacist and regulatory officer of Zizmore, who shared valuable insights on what to expect during puberty, and how to practice proper self-care during this crucial stage.

Meanwhile, Denice Sy, chief sales and marketing officer of Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc. and a CCIP member, tackled skincare and body odor management. She discussed common concerns of young girls during puberty, and provided practical solutions for them including reading product labels, managing underarm sweat, preventing and treating acne breakouts.

To equip the students for this exciting yet challenging phase in their lives, each participant was given a self-care kit.

The success of the Dalagang Filipina caravan is a testament to CCIP’s commitment to giving back to the community and empowering young women.