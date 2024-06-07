DTI, DepEd tackle rising vape use among youth

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Education (DepEd) are teaming up to address the alarming rise in vape usage among Filipino youth.

The partnership aims to educate students about the dangers of vaping and enforce strict regulations against the sale of vape products near schools.

“The DTI is working hand in hand with the DepEd to tackle the concerning rise in vaping among Filipino youth,” said Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

“This collaboration will leverage DepEd’s reach to educate students on the dangers of vaping, while the DTI will continue its focus on cracking down on the illegal sale of these vape products near schools.”

Recent data from the Philippine Pediatric Society indicates that 11 percent of students aged 10 to 15 have tried vaping. Similarly, DepEd reports that 6.7 percent of students in Grades 7 to 9 have used e-cigarettes.

To address the issue of marijuana-laced vape products, the DTI is collaborating with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Pascual explained that the DTI’s Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau will receive specialized training to enhance its ability to detect and apprehend sellers of these illegal substances.

“Our top priority remains safeguarding the health and well-being of our future generation,” Pascual stated. “Let this serve as a strong warning that the DTI will not tolerate blatant disregard for the Vape Law.”

Republic Act 11900, also known as the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, or the Vape Law, prohibits the sale and promotion of vape products within 100 meters of areas frequented by minors.