Dignifying teachers’ work

On 03 June 2024, His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed into law Republic Act 11997, or the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act”. It is a measure authorizing an increase in the annual teaching allowance of public school teachers.

Under the new law, the teaching allowance of public school teachers will be increased by 100 percent from P5,000 to ₱10,000 starting school year 2025-2026. This increase represents the most significant and substantial increase in teachers’ allowance to date.

In the past, public school teachers have received allowances for their actual teaching expenses, beginning with P100 in 1988 and increasing to P5,000 by 2021.

It is worth mentioning that this amount will not be subject to tax, so teachers will be able to take home the allowance in its entirety.

The initial funding needed for the implementation of the new law will come from the budget of the Department of Education. Thereafter, the amount needed by its operation will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

The new law will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

“Indeed, this new law institutionalizes the provision of an annual teaching allowance and gradually increases it from the current five thousand pesos to ten thousand pesos, which will not be subjected to income tax,” President Marcos said during the ceremonial signing in Malacañang.

“With the passage of this law, we are easing some of the burdens that teachers carry each day,” he added.

Legislators positively received this development and praised the President for the signing of RA 11997.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., the principal author of the law in the Senate, said RA 11997 aims to honor the hard work and dedication of public school teachers by institutionalizing and increasing their annual teaching allowance, formerly known as “chalk allowance.”

“I'm truly overwhelmed when I learned that my Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act has been approved by President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong' Marcos Jr. And I'm grateful, Sir, for your approval of my bill," Revilla said in a statement.

Senator Grace Poe described the increase as timely relief for hardworking teachers who often spend their own money for school supplies.

“We have fought for this law since last Congress and we are overwhelmed it has finally come to life,” Poe said in a separate statement.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, on the other hand, recalled that the Senate passed similar measures during the 17th and 18th Congresses. He said institutionalizing the grant of the allowance would ensure its inclusion in the national budget every year.

Senator Sonny Angara said the new law will help reduce the burdens of educators and allow them to better perform their duties.

“Increasing the teaching allowance or the chalk allowance will result in fewer instances when teachers will feel the need to shoulder out-of- pocket expenses in the performance of their duties,” Angara said.

This development is also in line with the Department of Education (DepEd)’s MATATAG Program which aims to reform and enhance the Philippine basic education system, focusing on addressing key challenges and setting a direction to a more promising future for Filipino youth.

Personally, I am aligned with the many statements of approval and praise expressed over this development. I am also at one with the DepEd in its noble objectives. I value the critical importance of our teachers. Our teachers see the potential in our youth when no one else can.

I believe we can all agree that teachers decide the fate of a nation, as the formation of the youth is in their hands. When the youth is educated and informed in the basics of the various disciplines they choose to pursue, naturally, the future of the country will be bright and in safe hands. This is how teachers create doctors, lawyers, pilots, scientists, public servants, and more.

Teachers should be dignified and honored for this tremendous responsibility and achievement.

Thank you Mr. President and to both Houses of Congress for making us more aware of the sublime work of our teachers!.