Digitalization, mobility among perks of upcoming DMCI Homes development

The Alder Residences, located inside the 150-hectare residential community Acacia Estates, boasts various amenities and services that will benefit future homeowners.

Alder Residences is currently under construction, but its first building, Andea, is already set for unit turnover this June 2024.

With digitalization in mind, Alder Residences ensures that its tenants will have quick access to the Internet whenever and wherever they need it.

Future owners and tenants can enjoy the seamless Wi-Fi that is built-in in each unit, extending to amenities and designated common areas. Homeowners can select their own Internet provider, too.

Another perk for residents is RideShare. Book a ride to nearby places such as malls and parks in Bonifacio Global City which is at least 10 to 15 minutes from Acacia Estates. RideShare is a carpooling initiative by DMCI for its homeowners. It gives quick access to the nearby keypoints to residents, ensuring efficient travel in and out despite not owning a car.

The carpooling initiative started in Acacia Estates and was expanded to Brixton Residences in Pasig City last February.

According to the DMCI Homes’ website, Alder Residences, a four-building residential area boasting two to three bedrooms, has prices ranging from P8.3 million to P19.5 million.