De Guzman sizzles, reaches Round of 16

Mika De Guzman began her title defense in the women’s singles event of the Philippine Badminton Open 2024 with a commanding 21-8, 21-7 victory over Mia Manguilimotan on Friday at the First Pacific Leadership Academy.

Despite the lopsided score, the three-time University Athletic Association Most Valuable Player took 22 minutes to secure her place in the Round of 16.

De Guzman expressed satisfaction with her solid start in this Philippine Super 500 tournament, sponsored by Smart, Mizuno, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the MVP Sports Foundation.

“I didn’t think that I’m the defending champion but in my heart and in my my mind, I knew that I have to give my 100 percent,” said the 2023 APACS Kazakhstan International Series champion.

De Guzman will face a familiar foe in Anthea Gonzalez of the University of the Philippines, who triumphed over Sarah Joy Barredo of National University with scores of 21-23, 21-17, 21-14 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The same success could not be said for the men’s side, as Clarence Villaflor of Cadiz-JBA/Apacs upset titleholder Mark Velasco with a stunning 21-17, 21-13 win in the Round of 32.

Villaflor, a former National Juniors Badminton champion, will face the winner of the match between Carlo Remo of Ateneo and Zachary Chua of Bianca Carlos Badminton Academy later in the day.