Chinese faces mauling charges

Authorities reported on Friday that a Chinese national was apprehended by operatives from the Pasay Police for allegedly mauling his live-in partner.

Police identified the suspect as alias Zeng, who was arrested in his residences in Pasay City last Wednesday and was later transferred to the Pasay Police headquarters and referred to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) for investigation and filing of the case.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Samuel Pabonita narrated that the suspect was nabbed at around 4 a.m. inside his rented condominium in Barangay 76, Zone 10, Pasay City.

Pabonita said the suspect was arrested by the condominium’s security guard after his live-in partner, identified as alias Edith, sought their assistance.

Authorities were told by the security guard that Edith ran towards him seeking for help after she was beaten by the suspect, adding that the victim claimed that prior to the mauling incident, they had a heated argument.

Zeng was turned over by the security guard to Substation 10 shortly after.